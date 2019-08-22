Rapper Tee Grizzley's manager killed in Detroit shooting

Tee Grizzley performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

DETROIT - Rapper Tee Grizzley's manager was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Detroit.

Police said the victim, a 41-year-old woman, was shot in the 3000 block of 3 Mile Drive on the city's east side about 9 p.m.

She was sitting in a black Chrysler 300 with Grizzley and another man. A source said Grizzley, 25, got out of the car. Shortly afterward, someone fired shots, hitting and killing the victim.

The driver of the Chrysler drove to the area of Buckingham and Mack Avenue, where he met with police. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The shooter is unknown.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.