Rare Canada lynx found in Michigan returned to its natural habitat

DETROIT - A rare Canada lynx that was found this year in Michigan's Sanilac County has been safely returned to its natural habitat in the wild, the state's Department of Natural Resources announced Monday.

The DNR said the lynx left its holding carrier in under a minute Friday and "trotted off over the snow into a stand of pine trees" in central Schoolcraft County.

The DNR received a report on March 16 of a possible lynx preying on a farmer’s domestic geese. The lynx was described as easily approachable and wasn’t spooked by the farmer’s presence, the DNR said.

