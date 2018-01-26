Ray Township woman killed in crash with New Haven school bus on North Avenue

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Ray Township woman was killed Friday morning when her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on North Avenue and was struck by a school bus.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. on North Avenue near 28 Mile Road. North Avenue between 27 Mile and 29 Mile roads was closed for hours as Macomb County Sheriff's deputies investigated the crash.

The bus, which belongs to New Haven Community Schools District, was carrying two students -- one middle schooler and one high schooler. They were not injured and were picked up by their parents. The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said the female driver of the car was killed in the crash. She was wearing her seatbelt.

No other people were in the vehicle.

Victim identified

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Teresa Winquest, of Ray Township. She was driving a 2004 Buick Century.

Car crossed into oncoming traffic

Wickersham said the Buick was traveling northbound on North Avenue when the driver lost control and the vehicle went into the southbound lanes. The bus was traveling southbound on North Avenue and struck the car broadside just south of 28 Mile Road.

Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate the crash.

New Haven Community Schools sent out an automated message about the crash.

