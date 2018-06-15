READ: Michigan State Tustee Mosallam's letter calling for Engler's resignation

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Here is the letter from Michigan State University Board Trustee Brian Mosallam that calls for interim university President John Engler to resign:

"In the midst of crisis in late January, a plurality of the board of trustees decided to ask John Engler to accept the position of Michigan State University’s interim president to provide leadership and reestablish trust and confidence in the university in the wake of Larry Nassar’s sentencing and Lou Anna Simon's resignation. The whole board agreed to unanimously support his appointment publicly in an effort to bring stability to the university. John Engler’s acceptance of the position at the time allowed this university to administratively transition in the midst of crisis, and helped lead to an end of the civil lawsuits. But it has become abundantly clear to me that this crisis will not truly settle until John Engler steps down as interim president. Unfortunately, and with great regret, John Engler’s tenure as interim president has continued the bleeding rather than stem it. His misguided actions and comments have failed to reestablish trust and confidence in Michigan State University. John Engler's most recent comments questioning the motives and intentions of our courageous survivors, and specifically, Rachael Denhollander, a survivor of Larry Nassar's horrific sexual abuse, who he accused of taking "kickbacks" were disgraceful and unfit for a university president tasked with rebuilding trust and confidence in this institution. Our courageous survivors all came forward out of their own bravery and courage rather than a manipulative game. Such a suggestion otherwise is disgusting. I fear that this most unfortunate tone has sent a chilling message across our campus to survivors of relationship violence and sexual misconduct. I no longer believe that John Engler’s presence on this campus will allow Michigan State University to move forward. We need leadership that sets a tone of empathy and compassion towards our courageous survivors, and reembraces them as important members of our Spartan community. John Engler simply can no longer do that. And for these reasons, John Engler should step down immediately as this university's interim president."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.