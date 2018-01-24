READ: NCAA's letter to Michigan State University on Nassar case

Michigan State University received the following letter from the NCAA on Jan. 23, 2018 in regards to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

The letter is addressed to university Athletics Director Mark Hollis:

Hollis offered this response:

"Since my first day on the job as athletic director, my focus has always been on the student-athlete. They are at the core of our athletic department mission statement. Our first priority has always been and will always be their health and safety. In regards to the letter we received from the NCAA last night, the athletic compliance and university general counsel offices are preparing a comprehensive response. Michigan State University will cooperate with any investigation."

Nassar, a former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually abusing young girls, spent decades working for the university. Nassar is accused of abusing more than 100 young gymnasts.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is also reviewing Michigan State's handling of Nassar's case. Schuette said an announcement on an investigation at MSU is coming.

