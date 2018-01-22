USA Gymnastics board announces resignation of chairman, vice chairman amid Nassar case

USA Gymnastics announced today the immediate resignation of multiple executive board members amid the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar.

"USA Gym Board of Directors executive leadership - Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder & Treasurer Bitsy Kelley - tendered their resignations, effective Jan. 21, 2018. The Board of Directors will identify an interim chairperson until a permanent selection is named."

“We support their decisions to resign at this time. We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization.” - Kerry Perry, president and CEO.

“As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve.” - Kerry Perry, president and CEO.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.