Redford Township school releases statement after substitute teacher allegedly hits young students

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A substitute teacher is under investigation amid accusations that he struck several third-grade students with a ruler at Washington Parks Academy in Redford Township.

School officials removed the teacher from the classroom and he is no longer allowed to work at the school.

Reid Gough issued the following statement Wednesday on behalf of Washington Parks Academy:

"The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance to us.

Washington Parks Academy does not condone, and will not tolerate any physical acts of aggression against any students or staff. The Academy takes all allegations of inappropriate behavior extremely seriously, and is diligent in investigating all such allegations. Therefore, when the allegation was presented to the Academy’s Principal, the local authorities were immediately contacted and the substitute teacher named in the allegation was removed from his assignment, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The allegation reported by your station involving a substitute teacher and students at our school yesterday is still under investigation because the Academy is ensuring it engages in a thorough review of all relevant materials and evidence, as it does with all such allegations. Further, this particular investigation is comprehensive because it involves multiple students, parents, faculty and staff. Finally, the allegation and investigation involve both students and staff. As a result, the Academy cannot comment further at this time because of student and staff privacy laws and policies."

Reford police responded to the charter school after students reported the teacher hit them. In addition to removing the substitute from the building, the school launched an internal investigation and contacted police.

