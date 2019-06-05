Substitute teacher under investigation for allegedly hitting third-grade students

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A substitute teacher is under investigation amid accusations that he struck several third-grade students with a ruler at Washington Parks Academy in Redford Township.

School officials removed the teacher from the classroom and he is no longer allowed to work at the school.

Jeremy Mason and Khloe Davidson are just two students accusing a substitute at Washington Parks Academy of crossing the line.

"I said, 'Why you hit me?' He said because he wanted to," Jeremy said.

Reford police responded to the charter school after students reported the teacher hit them.

"He hit me with a ruler on the side of my head," Khloe said.

The school did not say how many students were struck by the teacher but by the time Jeremy called his mother from the office it was clear to her the incident was not a mistake.

"I get a phone call, and it's Jeremy crying, screaming and I hear a bunch of other kids in the background crying, too," said Jeremy's mother, Lakisha Mason.

She said the principal confirmed Jeremy's story: "He said an incident did happen with several students and security escorted the sub teacher from the class."

The school removed the substitute from the building, launched an internal investigation and contacted police.

"I want some charges," said Khloe's mother, Robin Davidson. "You don't put your hands on my child."

Robin Davidson says after talking to the principal, she learned this is the second time the school investigated the same substitute teacher for hitting children.

Parents are determined to make sure the man isn't allowed in any classroom.

