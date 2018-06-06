Remembering Robert Kennedy's feud with Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa

DETROIT - June 6 marks the 50 year anniversary of Robert Kennedy's death.

Kennedy, the descendant of Irish immigrants, was a U.S. senator from New York when he was shot just after midnight on June 5, 1968, inside a Los Angeles hotel after winning California’s Democratic presidential primary. He died the next day.

Decades later, Kennedy's rivalry with former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa stands tall in history.

Kennedy, the Attorney General under his brother's presidency at the time, made it his mission to expose Hoffa and possible criminal infiltration of the trade union movement in the late 1950s.

In 1957, hearings began in Washington with Kennedy hammering Hoffa with questioning. The tension in the room is still felt today through video clips.

The hearings proved to be mostly entertainment. Hoffa was eventually charged with perjury but was still election to lead the Teamsters in 1957.

Hoffa vanished from a Michigan restaurant in 1975. His disappearance remains unsolved.

Watch some clips from the Kennedy vs. Hoffa hearings:

