Reminder: Marijuana remains illegal in Michigan's National Forests

DETROIT - Due to federal law, it remains illegal to possess, use, sell, and cultivate marijuana on National Forest System lands.

In a Forest Service news release Thursday, officials with the Huron-Manistee National Forests said it is reminding visitors about the federal marijuana law "regardless of recent changes to state law."

From the Forest Service:

"On November 6, 2018, Michigan voters approved Ballot Proposal 18-1, which created the 'Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act' (MRTMA). The act prohibits the arrest of adults in Michigan, age 21 and over, for 'possessing, using or consuming, internally possessing, purchasing, transporting, or processing 2.5 ounces or less of marihuana.'

The MRTMA does not supersede federal regulations. Marijuana remains a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law. The possession, use, sale, and cultivation of marijuana on federal land are punishable offenses. Marijuana users are asked to be mindful of National Forest System boundaries and to become familiar with relevant federal and state regulations prior to visiting the Huron-Manistee National Forests."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.