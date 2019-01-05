Rep. Rashida Tlaib not backing down from controversial comments

WASHINGTON - Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke exclusively to Local 4 after hurling an expletive at President Donald Trump.

"We're going to go in there and impeach the motherf---er," Tlaib said.

Now, Tlaib is doubling down on her comment.

"I think President Trump has met his match," she said.

The video of Tlaib's comments quickly went viral and led to a response from the president.

"Well, I thought her comments were disgraceful," Trump said. "This is a person that I don't know. I assume she's new. I think she dishonored herself and her family."

Local 4's Mara MacDonald traveled to Washington, D.C., to speak with Tlaib.

"I stand by impeaching the president of the United States," Tlaib said. "I ran on that."

On Thursday, Tlaib was sworn in as the first American-Palestinian woman in Congress. That made national news, but her comments Thursday night were what have everyone talking.

She's not apologizing.

"It's probably exactly how my grandmother, if she was alive, would say it," Tlaib said. "Obviously, I am a member of Congress and things that I say are elevated on a national level, and I understand that very clearly. I am very passionate, and I grew up in an incredibly beautiful, urban community -- the city of Detroit -- born and raised. We say colorful things in interesting ways, but I tell you, the president of the United States is my focus. The residents back home are my focus."

You can watch Mara MacDonald's full interview below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.