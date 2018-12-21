Report alleges Michigan State University stonewalled investigation into Larry Nassar

LANSING, Mich. - It's no secret the Larry Nassar scandal damaged Michigan State University's reputation.

A new report released Friday by the attorney general's office could cause even more damage, claiming the school wouldn't cooperate with the investigation it requested.

Special independent prosecutor Bill Forsyth said Michigan State University and its attorneys have worked to block his team's investigation into the school's handling of the sports physician's sexual abuse scandal.

The 16-page report took dozens of investigators about a year to create. Forsyth's team was assigned to investigate the university's handling of the scandal. They contacted almost 550 individuals, including more than 280 survivors of abuse by Nassar for the investigation.

The team said MSU was indifferent toward the health and safety of students and staff members, and made sure a lawyer was present for almost every interview, blocking answers to prosecutor questions by invoking attorney-client privilege.

"If their position was going to be, 'We're not going to disclose the information,' then don't ask us to come in and do an investigation and tell us you're going to cooperate," Forsyth said.

The report claims 11 employees knew about Nassar's abuse and didn't tell anyone.

"A lot of other things could have been done here to stop some of this nobody told," Forsyth said. "It wasn't because of a lack of policy."

"It's been difficult because you want to see the university get past this," said Christina Grossi. "I think some of the actions they've taken have prevented that from happening and until there are changes, I worry that the school won't recover and certainly the survivors won't have closure."

The full report can be read below:

