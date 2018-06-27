Report: Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson's father, dead at 89

Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson, has died at the age of 89, according to TMZ.

Jackson was hospitalized in June with terminal cancer, according to TMZ. He had been dealing with several other health issues in recent years.

The father-of-11, who was born in Arkansas and raised his family in Indiana, was most famous for forming The Jackson 5 – a pop musical group that involved his sons Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, who later went on to become the King of Pop and the solo act behind hits like "Thriller," "Beat It," and "Billie Jean."

He also began his daughter Janet's career, helping her become a recording artist at just 16 years old.

But his reputation as a father to his children was widely criticized, as many family members later spoke out about grueling rehearsals that some described as abusive. Michael had been open in the past about beatings at the hands of his father.

He was fired as Michael's manager in 1979 and left out of Michael's will when he died in 2009 at age 50.

Jackson’s most recent public appearance was at the BET Awards in 2015. He was attending with his daughter, Janet, who received the Ultimate Icon Award.

