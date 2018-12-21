Residents frustrated after trash dumped in neighborhood on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Trash is being dumped in a west side neighborhood along Southfield Service Drive.

"It looks like a whole garbage truck was emptied over here," Pam, an upset neighbor, said.

"Over the course of the last month, we've been seeing the garbage bags show up every day," Mark Maskill, an upset business owner, said.

Most of the trash litters the sidewalk, and it's bringing out animals like possums, cats and dogs.

Maskill said he's even seen rats.

"I saw the rats around this time of night. They come out just after dark," he said.

Neighbors don't know who is creating the mess, but Maskill said it's hurting his business across the freeway. Some said they contacted the city to complain.

"It's terribly frustrating because I operate a business, a science business in Detroit for the past 35 years and have customers from Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Chrysler through here," Maskill said. "All of these people have to drive through to get to my facility, and they ask me what's going on, and I just don't know what to tell them."

A city spokesman said someone will be out to clear the street Friday morning.

Click here for information regarding the Improve Detroit app, where residents can report running water, potholes, damaged street signs and other issues.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.