Residents in neighborhood on Detroit's west side fed up with illegal dumping

DETROIT - The Mackenzie Street neighborhood on Detroit's west side has become a hot spot for illegal dumping and residents have had enough.

"They're passing garbage dumps to get here," a resident said.

Darlene Turner's family has lived in the area since 1965 and Quincy Kelly's family was the first black family in the neighborhood in 1963.

"We had trouble when we moved in," Kelly said. "People threw eggs on our garage."

Turner has caught people in the act of illegal dumping and has called police many times.

"This is serious business," Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson said.

"You look around; this is heartbreaking to live with this pile of garbage around you," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Residents are thrilled the city is cleaning up the mess, but that's happened many times before. They clean it up and people come back out and months later it's a mess again.

"I'm going to check in a couple days and I'll bet there's something there," Turner said.

