Reward offered for information about fatal shooting of man outside Detroit restaurant

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a fatal shooting in Detroit last October.

Riccardo Lewis was killed when he returned to the passenger seat of a vehicle after ordering food from Fat Boyz, a restaurant at 15921 7 Mile Road, on Oct. 9.

Authorities said a person walked up to the black Ford Escape and opened fire as Lewis texted his mother to tell her he was on his way home just after 9:30 p.m.

The 31-year-old left behind a 9-year-old daughter.

Lewis attended Farmington High School and played basketball with PAL, winning four championships. He enjoyed rapping and dreamed of opening a designer clothing store.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting www.1800speakup.org.

