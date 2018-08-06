Rhonda Walker receives prestigious NABJ community service award

DETROIT - The National Association of Black Journalists awarded the 2018 Angelo B. Henderson Community Service Award to Local 4's own Rhonda Walker.

NABJ said the award recognizes a journalist who has had a positive impact on the community outside the normal realm of journalism.

The award was named after Angelo B. Henderson, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, who won a Pulitzer Prize and later became a highly respected minister, community activist and radio talk show host.

Walker was given the award after years of fronting community events and her work with the Rhonda Walker Foundation.

"As journalists, we are keenly aware of the needs of our community, and rather than just report on those needs, I wanted to hold myself accountable for doing something to make a difference," Walker said.

It is first time the NABJ convention was held in Detroit since 1992. More than 3,000 journalists attended.

