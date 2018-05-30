River Rouge police chief dies; department remains quiet on details

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - The River Rouge police chief died and authorities are not releasing details.

Chief Deborah Price served as the chief for the past three years.

The department said the cause of death will not be released. Details such as when and where the death occurred also have not been released.

The River Rouge Police Department released the following statement:

"The City of River Rouge mourns the tragic and unexpected passing of police Chief Deborah Hayes-Price.

Chief Price dedicated her career to the residents of our community and to public service. She cared deeply about our city, our residents and the police department. This is a tragic loss for all of us, but most particularly for her family and our thoughts and prayers go out to them. The Chief will be missed, but she will always be remembered. She made the City of River Rouge a better place."

Price began her career in law enforcement as a patrolwoman in 1990.

