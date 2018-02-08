Road crews race to fill potholes before snowstorm hits Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. - Road crews in Metro Detroit are scrambling to get potholes filled before a major snowstorm arrives overnight.

A massive pothole in Dearborn left Hamzeh Aljahmi in a bind. He has two blown tires from the same hole, which he said he saw in an Instagram video Wednesday. People are posting about the pothole because they're so fed up with it.

"They put cones around it," Aljahmi said.

The massive crater is in the southbound lane of Oakman Boulevard, just north of Michigan Avenue. People are so frustrated that they put cones around it to warn other drivers. But the cones have been cast to the side.

Driver after driver hit the pothole with costly results. In other parts of Dearborn, there are more potholes. One had a cone jammed inside as a homemade warning sign.

A patch of potholes on I-94 near Scotten Avenue on Detroit's west side proved dangerous for drivers on Wednesday night. When cars hit the giant pothole, they lost control of their vehicles. Some rolled up on embankments, while semi trucks nearly jackknifed after hitting the pothole.

You can watch video from the dangerous scene below:

With plenty of snow on the way, if the potholes aren't patched, drivers won't even know where they are until they hit them.

