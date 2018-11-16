Robotics teacher at Grosse Pointe high schools reportedly under sexual investigation

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Parents and students at two high schools in Wayne County have been warned about an adult mentor who had a sexual relationship with a student.

A letter was sent to parents at Grosse Pointe North and Grosse Pointe South high schools stating there was a complaint the mentor had a relationship with a student in the robotics program in 2014.

Police and prosecutors are reviewing the case.

The mentor is no longer allowed to work in the school district.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Grosse Pointe Woods police at 313-343-2412.

The full letter from the school district can be read below.

Subject: Important Robotics Update

Dear Grosse Pointe North and Grosse Pointe South Parents,

Within the last several days, GPPSS received a complaint that in 2014 an adult mentor in the robotics program had what appears to have been a voluntary, but nevertheless inappropriate, sexual relationship with a student in the robotics program. Upon receiving this complaint, GPPSS promptly reported it to the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety, which has investigated the charges. This matter is currently being reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Certainly this individual will no longer have any role related to Grosse Pointe Public School System or its programs.

If you feel your child has information that it is important for Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety to be aware of during their investigation, please contact Detective Ryan Schroerlucke at 313-343-2412.

