Rochester Hills woman recovering after friend's drug-fueled, face-biting attack, officials say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A Rochester Hills woman is recovering Tuesday after a horrifying, drug-fueled attack inside her apartment, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Partially nude women found covered in blood after face-biting attack

The woman was partying with a friend when her friend started biting her face and ears, according to authorities.

Oakland County deputies are investigating the bizarre case.

"This is very unusual," said Sgt. Jason Dalbec, of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. "This is one of those cases that will be once-in-a-lifetime for deputies."

Two women, ages 48 and 44, who used to be neighbors met up Monday night, police said. They started partying at the 48-year-old woman's apartment complex when the 44-year-old woman tried to make sexual advances, according to authorities.

The 48-year-old refused those advances and went to bed, police said. She woke up to find the other woman strangling, biting and threatening to kill her, officials said.

"Neighbors report hearing banging and crying for help from a woman," Dalbec said.

When deputies arrived at the apartment, they also heard a woman crying for help and opened the apartment door.

"They saw the two women covered in blood," Dalbec said. "One was lying on the floor. Another was kneeling next to her, and they're both in this dazed and confused (state)."

The 48-year-old woman had serious injuries.

"She had a partially detached ear, puncture wounds from nails and bruising around her neck and arms," Dalbec said.

The woman is still recovering in the hospital, officials said.

The 44-year-old woman is in jail and facing serious charges, police said.

