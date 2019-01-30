Rochester teacher accused of sex with students gave one Xanax, prosecutors say

ROCHESTER, Mich. - A teacher charged with having sex with two of her high school students is now accused of giving at least one of those students Xanax.

Kathryn Houghtaling, 26, was charged earlier this month with six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second-degree. She is accused of having sexual relations with two boys, 16 and 17, multiple times at multiple locations. However, authorities said nothing happened at the school.

Houghtaling was a first-year teacher who taught special education at Rochester High School. She started teaching there in August 2018.

She waived her preliminary hearing on Wednesday and prosecutors added a 7th charge of delivering a controlled substance. The judge said prosecutors have medical evidence supporting that one of the teens ingested the Xanax.

Houghtaling's bond was increased from $200,000 to $250,000, cash or surety and no 10 percent. She was bound over for arraignment in circuit court. She is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Authorities said nothing happened at the school, and it's unclear how long the alleged sexual relationships lasted. Sources say Houghtaling had sex with the boys at an apartment and one time in a car, while other students watched. One of the teens was a student in her class, prosecutors said.

Police said a parent found a video of a group of students partying with Houghtaling and brought that information to school administrators. A student involved learned about this and decided to come forward with information about Houghtaling, according to police.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Houghtaling turned herself into court on Jan. 11. She was arraigned the same day before Judge Lisa Asadoorian, who said this in court on Wednesday:

"It's no secret that these allegations were very troubling to this court a week or two ago. I addressed the allegations as they existed at that time when I addressed bond and set bond. Now I am hearing not only is there a probability, because the hearing has been waived to the circuit court, not only is there a probability that Miss Houghtaling engaged in sexual intercourse and felacio with two high school students at schools she formerly taught at, on multiple occassions in multiple locations, but now I am hearing that on at least one of those occassions she delivered a mind-altering controlled drug to one of the minor students," the judge said. "That is beyond troubling in this case. And there's a probability it occurred and a probability she committed that crime because she just waived the prosecutor's burden of proving it at this stage. The court is compelled to address that issue now, because there are not only six allegations of sex acts with minors but now the fact that during at least one of those acts the person was delivered Xanax and in fact ingested that drug. And apparently, according the prosecutor, there is medical evidence to support that."

Asadoorian then raised bond by $50,000. If Houghtaling does post bond she will have to wear a tether and undergo drug and alcohol testing. She won't be allowed to leave her house unless she's going to court, going to her attorney's office or to a medical appointment. She is ordered not to contact any witnesses or alleged victims in this case and she is also banned from visiting all public schools.

Houghtaling was recently married and lives in Sterling Heights with her husband.

