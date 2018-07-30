Rollover crash at Dexter and Davison leaves 1 person in critical condition

The crash happened at 3 a.m. Monday at Davison Street near Dexter Avenue on Detroit's west side (WDIV).

DETROIT - A rollover crash on Davison Street at Dexter Avenue on Detroit's west side left a 43-year old woman in critical condition.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday. The victim, who was driving a Ford Focus, was turning on Davison from Dexter when an 18-year old driving a Range Rover drove through the intersection at a high rate of speed and hit the Focus.

The 18-year-old driving the Range Rover and the passenger of that vehicle are both in temporary serious condition.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.