DETROIT - The roof of an apartment building at the corner of Meyers and Santa Maria on Detroit's west side collapsed Monday afternoon, Detroit Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell said.

The incident happened while work was being done on the roof. The Detroit Fire Department responded and rescued people from the building.

The fire department said no injuries were reported.

