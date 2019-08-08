Roseville police investigate large street fight involving several people, dog

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police are investigating a large street fight involving several people and a dog, officials said.

Police were called around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 17000 block of Lowell Street in Roseville. The caller reported a large fight involving 12 or more people.

Authorities found residents from Roseville and surrounding communities were involved in the fight. A dog was also involved, according to police.

One person had apparent dog bites but refused medical assistant, police said. No serious injuries were reported.

An officer conducted interviews with the people involved but turned the investigation over to detectives, according to authorities.

No arrests were made.

Roseville detectives are speaking to victims, witnesses and suspects, police said.

