Royal Oak man dies after being hit by car in Troy earlier this month

TROY, Mich. - A Royal Oak man who was hit by a car Oct. 4 in Troy has died, police said.

According to police, the 37-year-old man died Wednesday, apparently from injuries from being hit.

Police said the man was attempting to cross Coolidge Highway north of Maple Road, where there isn't a crosswalk, at 8:42 p.m. Oct. 4 when he was struck by a 2009 Pontiac Torrent.

The 74-year-old Royal Oak woman driving the Torrent had the right of way, police said.

The woman and her passenger weren't injured.

Police are still investigating.

