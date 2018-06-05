Royal Oak man killed after driving car into medical office on Woodward near 12 Mile Road

BERKLEY, Mich. - A 58-year-old man from Royal Oak was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle struck a medical office building in Berkley.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m., at Woodward Avenue near 12 Mile Road.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Beaumont Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said early indications are the driver had some sort of medical episode.

Here's more info from Royal Oak Police:

The preliminary investigation has determined the accident began in Royal Oak when the vehicle left the roadway on the right side of the road in the area of Catalpa and northbound Woodward. The vehicle then crossed over the median, struck several signs, and crashed into the medical building on the southbound side of Woodward.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in crash and early indications are the driver suffered a medical episode. No other vehicles were involved. Royal Oak Police, Berkley Police, and Michigan State Police Accident Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

