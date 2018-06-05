SUV slams into doctor's office along Woodward Avenue near 12 Mile Road in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. - A vehicle slammed into a building Tuesday morning on southbound Woodward Avenue near 12 Mile Road in Berkley.

The building house's a doctor's office at the corner of Edgewood Boulevard and Woodward Avenue. The doctor's office was not open at the time of the crash, which was about 6 a.m.

The man driving the SUV was killed in the crash. He was transported to a hospital but died.

He was alone person in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved. No other injuries have been reported.

The office building sustained some structural damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The vehicle took out several business signs along Woodward Avenue before crashing into the building. The vehicle originally was traveling in the northbound lanes.

Royal Oak police and Berkley police were at the scene Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police are helping with the investigation.

A car slammed into a building June 5, 2018 along Woodward Avenue in Berkley. (WDIV)

