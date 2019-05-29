Royal Oak police chase leads to fiery crash after woman fires shots outside nightclub

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A woman fled police early Wednesday after firing shots outside a Royal Oak nightclub, authorities said.

Police said the woman, 37, of Detroit, fired a handgun during an altercation at Strada at 366 N. Main Street just after 2 a.m.

Officers who responded to the scene located the woman inside her vehicle and told her to get out. Police said she sped away from the scene after almost hitting an officer.

Police said they caught up to the woman after her vehicle crashed into a pole and caught fire at 10 Mile Road and Main Street. She fled the crash on foot and was arrested after a brief foot chase.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Beaumont Hospital.

