Woman charged after firing gun, leading Royal Oak police on chase

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A 37-year-old woman is facing multiple felony charges after firing a gun and leading Royal Oak police on a chase Wednesday.

Tolonna Kela Boone is charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer; reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function; failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death; carrying a concealed weapon; assault with a dangerous weapon; and four counts of felony firearms, police said.

She allegedly fired a handgun during an altercation in the 360 block of North Main Street just after 2 a.m.

Officers who responded to the scene located Boone inside her vehicle and told her to get out. Police said she sped away from the scene after almost hitting an officer.

Police said they caught up to her after her vehicle crashed into a pole and caught fire at 10 Mile Road and Main Street. She fled the crash on foot and was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Boone suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Beaumont Hospital.

She was given a $125,000 cash bond. She is due back in court June 7.

