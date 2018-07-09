Royal Oak restaurants closing blame lack of parking; mayor says otherwise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The owners of four Royal Oak restaurants said they are leaving because there isn't enough parking, but the mayor is saying otherwise.

Andiamo announced its this weekend after serving customers in Royal Oak for nearly two decades.

"Between parking and landlord not renewing, we could not stay," owner Joe Vicari said.

Vicari said the restaurant lost a parking lot to a neighboring construction project, and the loss is costing the eatery $20,000 a month.

Mayor Michael Fournier doesn't agree with Vicari.

"If you are not offering a new and relevant product. We have other business that have reinvented themselves and invested and doing well," Fournier said.

Vicari argued that the problem isn't food, it's parking.

"I think the mayor has sour grapes. It's not a lack of food quality but a lack of parking," he said.

Cantina Diablo, Red Fox and Dixie Moon Saloon will also not renew their leases due to a lack of parking.

Fournier said there are more than a thousand parking spots within a block of the restaurants that plan to close, and a new project will add 580 spots.

"It's always sad to see businesses go but it's not our job to build our entire future around a handful of business," Fournier said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.