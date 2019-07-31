Saline neighbors get into fistfight after man cuts shrub hanging over property line

SALINE, Mich. - A dispute over a trimmed shrub led to a fistfight in Saline.

A 67-year-old man cut part of a shrub hanging into his yard over the fence July 2. His 83-year-old neighbor got mad.

"That's pretty crazy -- an 80-something and a 60-something getting in a fistfight over a bush," neighbor Doug Frey said.

There's conflicting stories about who started the altercation.

The 83-year-old man told police he confronted his neighbor, who tried to hit him. He said he ducked and punched the 67-year-old.

The 67-year-old said the older man came at him. He claims he fell because his foot was injured, and the 83-year-old tried to kick him while he was on the ground.

Police requested warrants They are waiting to see if charges will be issued.

