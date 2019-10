Samuel Adams - A limited-release beer from Samuel Adams has such a high alcohol content, it's illegal in 15 states.

Good news -- the 28 percent ABV Utopias isn't illegal in Michigan.

But if you're looking for a bottle of the beer, you're going to have to shell out some cash. Forbes reports the suggested retail price for the brew is $210 per bottle.

Learn more about the beer here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.