Scammers use Detroit's 36th District Court phone number to demand money from people with warrants

DETROIT - Scammers are using a 36th District Court phone number to demand money from people with active warrants.

According to officials, the court's phone number, 313-965-8700, is displayed when the scammers call. The victims are told how and where to send money.

While the court does contact people via phone, officials said. staffers would never call to demand payment for a warrant.

There are only two ways a warrant can be canceled: By posting the required bond amount and appearing on a scheduled court date or appearing in court on the walk-in docket, if eligible.

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from the 36th District Court demanding money is asked to contact police.

These are the valid ways to pay fines and tickets:

Online – Pay Your Tickets Online and enter the applicable information.

– Pay Your Tickets Online and enter the applicable information. DivDat Kiosks - Click here for locations throughout the Metro Detroit area.

- Click here for locations throughout the Metro Detroit area. By Mail – Do not mail cash. Place the citation number on the check or money order and make payable to: 36th District Court, 421 Madison, Attn. Finance Unit, Detroit, MI 48226.

– Do not mail cash. Place the citation number on the check or money order and make payable to: 36th District Court, 421 Madison, Attn. Finance Unit, Detroit, MI 48226. 24-Hour Drop Box – Located in the Court Lobby – Do not deposit cash. Place the citation number on the check or money order and make payable to: 36th District Court.

– Located in the Court Lobby – Do not deposit cash. Place the citation number on the check or money order and make payable to: 36th District Court. Kiosks – Located throughout the Court Building. Accepts cash or credit card.

– Located throughout the Court Building. Accepts cash or credit card. Cashier's Window - Open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Open 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.