Search for killer continues more than 3 years after 6-month-old baby shot outside Detroit home

DETROIT - It's been more than three years since Miracle Murray was fatally struck by gunfire outside a Detroit home.

Miracle was in her stroller with her family in the front yard of a home in the 18000 block of Winthrop Street on the afternoon of April 16, 2016, when her mother noticed a man walking near the home.

Moment later, gunshots rang out.

"Everybody ran. We ran in the house. I grabbed my baby's stroller. We was in the house," Jennifer Murray said. "My kids was yelling, 'We see blood. We see blood.'"

Six-month-old Miracle was hit in the back. Her family rushed her to Sinai Grace hospital, but she died.

"I knew my baby was gone but I still begged them at the hospital to save her," Murray said. "But it was too late."

The person who fired the shot that killed Miracle still hasn't been caught.

"It's terrible. It's hurtful knowing that this person killed my baby and no one is speaking up about it," Murray said. "I just want the person that did it to come forward. Whether it was a mistake or not, whatever, just turn yourself in. My baby didn't deserve this."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.