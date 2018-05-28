Search warrant executed in connection with attempted child abduction in Bruce Township

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities executed a search warrant Monday morning in connection with an attempted child abduction in Bruce Township.

According to Michigan State Police, a group of children were playing by a creek at about 11 a.m. Sunday located off Cascade Circle inside Springbrook Trailer Park when a beige vehicle pulled up.

The children told authorities the female passenger approached them and the male driver yelled “get her.”

The children fled.

Michigan State Police said the suspected vehicle was located and a search warrant of the residence was conducted. Firearms, ammunition and electronics were seized.

MSP said further investigation will include an analysis by the Computer Crimes Unit. No one was taken into custody were made at the time of the search.

The children described the driver as a man with short, curly reddish-brown hair wearing sunglasses. Both the driver and the female passenger were described as heavyset, white and had tattoos on their arms.

The children also told authorities they saw the same vehicle driving through the trailer park Saturday on six different occasions.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or its occupants is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 313-237-2450.



