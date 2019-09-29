Search warrants lead to seizure of guns, drugs, cash in Warren and Detroit

Authorities seized drugs, guns and cash while executing search warrants Sept. 27, 2019 in Detroit and Warren. (Photo: MSP)

DETROIT - Authorities seized guns, cash and drugs while executing search warrants Friday in Warren and Detroit.

Police said the COMET unit and the FBI Macomb Violent Crimes Task Force executed the warrants as part of an investigation.

Authorities took 4 ounces of fentanyl, 20 grams of heroin, 63 oxycodone pills and 4.5 pounds of illegal marijuana, according to officials. Eight guns and $4,820 were also seized.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.