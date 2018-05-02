1 suspect still on run after woman kidnapped, stuffed in trunk, burned alive in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are still searching for a woman who they say was part of a group that kidnapped, tortured and killed a woman in January in Southwest Detroit.

Shavelle Runels has been on the run since the incident, and Crime Stoppers is stepping in to try to help the search.

Angela Neilson was abducted by a group of people on Jan. 29 and stuffed in the trunk of a car. The car was set on fire, burning her alive.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the crime, but Runels has evaded capture.

Runels' sister, Symone Runels, was finally tracked down a few days ago. She was taken into custody in connection with the same case.

Shavelle Runels is now the last person police are searching for in the case. Officials said they need a tip to help track her down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

