7 years later, Detroit family demands answers in case of missing mother

DETROIT - Tamala Wells, a Detroit mother of two, was last seen seven years ago, and her family is coming forward, hoping to generate new clues.

Original Story: Family of Detroit mother of 2 pleads for clues in her 2012 disappearance

Wells' disappearance dominated headlines for weeks in 2012, but no one has been arrested in connection with the case.

"We all love you so much," said Donna Wells-Davis. "We all are devastated."

Wells-Davis hasn't seen her daughter since she disappeared from Detroit's east side.

"Words can't describe how much we love you," Wells-Davis said. "We just want you home."

Wells-Davis will only speak as if her daughter is still alive because there isn't any information to help solve her disappearance. She has driven from Florida to Detroit countless times looking for Wells.

Wells vanished from her home on Appleton Street, just east of Telegraph Road. Her car was found days later.

Her boyfriend insists he has nothing to do with her disappearance and has had custody of their daughter since.

Wells-Davis said the Detroit Police Department has fresh eyes on the case after a woman gave a statement just weeks ago, but no police said progress has been made yet.

"I need you home," Wells-Davis said. "We miss you so much. Life is just not the same without you."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.