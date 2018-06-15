Crime Stoppers offers reward for information about Detroit couple who disappeared 7 years ago

DETROIT - It's been seven years since a Detroit couple were last seen.

Randall Childs and Karen Young were at Childs' apartment at Robert III Apartments at 3901 Grand River Ave., near Rosa Parks Boulevard, with his roommate and some friends on June 7, 2011. The couple began arguing and Young called her daughter to come get her.

Childs decided to walk Young downstairs because it was dark outside and the apartment was on the sixth floor. The couple haven't been seen since.

Childs attended Northern High School in Detroit. While there, he was active on the baseball team and a member of the choir. He loved to sing and write poetry. Childs was employed as a cook at Pasquales in Royal Oak, and also served as a neighborhood handyman when needed. He is a member at St. Marks COGIC, and the father to four children.

Childs is described as a black man who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was 50 when he disappeared. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Little information is known about Young. She is described as a black woman with a birthmark on her neck. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was 52 at the time of her disappearance. She was last seen wearing black pinstriped pants, a cream-colored shirt, black necktie and brown shoes.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about Childs' and Young's location. If a tip that leads to an arrest is received by midnight June 16, $1,000 will be added to the reward.

Anyone with tips can submit them at 1800speakup.org or call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

