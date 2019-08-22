Detroit man, 22, fatally shot during evening trip to store on east side

DETROIT - A Detroit family is still searching for justice three months after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed during an evening trip to the store, police said.

Kirk Tatum Jr. told his family around 6:30 p.m. on May 30 that he was going to the store and would be right back, officials said.

His body was found at 8:03 p.m. at Philip and Waveney streets on Detroit's east side, according to authorities. Police said he had been fatally shot next to his black 2009 Dodge Charger.

Tatum gave no indication when he left for the store that it would be the last time his parents would see him, family members said.

Tatum was a graduate of Frederick Douglas Academy in Detroit. He attended Wayne County Community College District to study health care.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

