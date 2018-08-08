Detroit mother searching for daughter's killer, Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 cash reward

DETROIT - Jodi Taylor, 24, was found fatally assaulted at 1:30 p.m. behind Cooley High School on Detroit's west side on May 15. Three months later, Taylor's mother is still searching for the suspect who killed her daughter, and she is asking for your help.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in Taylor's murder.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, anyone with tips can submit them at 1800SpeakUp.org or call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest, not after a conviction.

