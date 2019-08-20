Detroit police seek hit-and-run driver year after man killed while picking up food

DETROIT - Detroit police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver more than a year after a man was struck and killed while walking to pick up food from a nearby Coney Island restaurant, officials said.

Dallas Thomas, 52, was visiting with friends Aug. 8, 2018, when he left to walk and pick up food from a nearby Coney Island restaurant, police said.

Thomas was at the intersection of Dexter Avenue and West Davidson Street on Detroit's west side when he was struck by a vehicle around 11:55 p.m., according to authorities.

Police said Thomas was struck possibly by a dark blue, midsize Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet was heading east on Davidson Street when it struck Thomas, according to officials. The driver slowed down initially but then fled the scene, police said.

Thomas attended Pershing High School in Detroit, joined the police academy and police reserves, received the Spirit of Detroit award for leadership and dedication to the city and was a church and choir member at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

