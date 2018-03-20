Family of 27-year-old man found dead from overdose in Inkster still searching for answers

INKSTER, Mich. - Charles Johnson’s body was tossed on the side of the road in Inkster almost two months ago, and police are still searching for answers.

Johnson’s family said he died from a drug overdose of an unknown substance laced with fentanyl.

“I can’t walk by this place and not think about him," Debbie Stone said. "(It's) very heartbreaking."

The spot where he died is now marked with a blue ribbon. Stone said it’s a constant reminder for her. She lives across the street from where police say Johnson, 27, was found Jan. 25.

“I came down here and stood here for a minute and said some prayers,” Stone said.

It’s been her routine since his death. Stone said she didn't know Johnson, but she feels for his family.

“We’re standing feet away from where my son was found here in this park,” Verlynica Brewer said.

Brewer said someone dumped her son's body on the side of West River Park Drive.

“I heard about it on the news," Brewer said. "I've been seeing it on the news -- the opioid crisis -- but I never imagined in my wildest dreams... who (could have) imagined that it would hit this close to home?"

Police are offering $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Johnson's death.

