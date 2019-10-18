Family pleads for answers after 38-year-old man shot to death in Detroit

DETROIT - A family is pleading for answers after a man was killed in Detroit over the summer.

Patrick Collins, 38, was shot about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 as he and a friend arrived at the 1500 block of Annabelle Street between Toronto and Gilroy streets.

Someone approached the vehicle Collins was in and opened fire.

Collins was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

He was described as an outgoing, fun-loving family man with a beautiful heart.

Collins, who worked in lawn care, loved spending time with his family and being a father to his children. He also was a pet enthusiast who enjoyed his dogs.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information.

