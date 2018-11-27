Family wants answers after brothers fatally shot, house burned on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - The parents of Isaac and Shyheim White admit their sons were buying marijuana when they were shot at a home on Detroit's west side, but they said the men didn't deserve to die.

Isaac and Shyheim White were shot and killed in September at a home on Fielding Street near Seven Mile Road.

Parents Isaac White Sr. and Lynnette White said the burned-out house is a devastating reminder of what happened to their sons. Now the White family wants answers.

Shyheim White (left) and Isaac White (right) (WDIV)

"They went down there to the house to just get a dime bag of weed," White Sr. said.

Instead, there was an argument and the brothers were shot and killed. The house was set on fire.

"It kills you inside, just for them to be snuffed out like this," White Sr. said.

"I don't know how this is going to change my kids," LaToya Spears said. "I don't know how this is going to change my nephew."

It has already changed several lives.

"It's a nightmare for me and my family," Lynnette White said. "Each and every day is hard. It's really, really hard. Nothing but praying and tears. It's just like taking my breath away."

Family members said they want justice.

"It won't take the pain away, but it will ease the pain knowing they aren't on the street and planning to do this to another victim," Lynnette White said.

