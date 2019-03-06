Killer still at large 3 years after cousin finds Pontiac mother murdered in her own home

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police are still searching for the person who killed a Pontiac mother inside her home three years ago.

Jaqueline Shelton, 53, was found dead March 6, 2016, in her home on Putnam Avenue near West Rundell Avenue in Pontiac, police said.

Shelton ran errands with family members on Friday, March 4, 2016, and told them she was heading home to rest for the weekend.

Two days later, her cousin, who lived above her, went downstairs around 12:05 p.m. to borrow a pot and found the door open, police said.

When she entered the apartment, she found Shelton dead.

Shelton went to Pontiac Northern High School and Oakland County Community College for nursing.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

