Mother pleads for answers nearly 9 years after Detroit barber found dead on west side

DETROIT - A mother continues her search for answers nearly nine years after her son was found dead in Detroit.

Charles McGlown, a Detroit barber who was known as "Famous," was found shot to death July 13, 2010. McGlown was facedown with a gunshot wound to his head in his apartment in the 2500 block of West McNichols near Linwood Street.

There weren't signs of forced entry, but many of his belongings were missing.

McGlown, a father of three, was 39 when he was killed. He would have turned 48 on Friday.

He graduated from Northern High School in Detroit. He attended Wayne State University for one year then attended a barber college where he received his barber license.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or submit a tip at 1800speakup.org.

