Sterling Heights teen was fatally shot in 2016 after family asked speeding driver to slow down

DETROIT - Jada Rankin was a student at Sterling Heights High School with a 4.0 GPA who was getting ready for her first homecoming.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 she was leaving her grandmother's home in Detroit after her family celebrated her brother's birthday. That's when a driver started speeding up and down Ardmore Street. When the family confronted the speeding driver, he took out a handgun and began firing shots.

Police said one of the bullets struck Jada. She was rushed to Sinai-Grace Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Rankin’s uncle attempted to follow the shooter in his own vehicle, but lost control and hit a light pol, police said.

Devastated family members said the last thing Jada said was “Chris,” which is her brother’s name. Witnesses said the shooter, who was described as a black man in his 20s, was driving a royal blue Fusion, Impala or Malibu.

Warren Consolidated Schools released this statement:

“Jada was a great student who had an energy about her and was always willing to help out,” Principal Craig Miller said. “This is a tremendous loss for the Stallion community."

Now there is a $13,500 reward being offered to anyone who can help police make an arrest in this case. Jada's family is making this plea for help on what would have been her 17th birthday.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering the reward.

Anyone who knows anything that might help needs to call 800-SPEAK-UP.

