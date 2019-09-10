Woman's murder still unsolved after remains found in Detroit following disappearance

DETROIT - A Detroit woman's murder is still unsolved after her remains were found following her disappearance, officials said.

Mia Patterson, 25, was found dead April 10, 2018, in the 14000 block of Ward Street on Detroit's west side, according to authorities.

Patterson's boyfriend said she'd been with him May 25, 2017, before he dropped her off near her home at the corner of Plymouth Road and Mendota Street on Detroit's west side.

He said he saw her get into a small vehicle with two other men, police said.

Patterson was never seen or heard from again, according to officials.

DNA results came back in June and confirmed the remains found in April 2018 belonged to Patterson.

Patterson had one daughter, police said. She attended Westin Academy in Detroit and wanted to become a math teacher.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

